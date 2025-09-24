Mustafizur Rahman breaks Bangladesh record, becomes second pacer in T20I history to achieve legendary feat Mustafizur Rahman became Bangladesh’s leading T20I wicket-taker with 150 scalps, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan. He’s the first Bangladeshi and only the fourth player overall, and second pacer after Tim Southee, to achieve the milestone in T20Is.

Dubai:

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman made history during the Super Four clash against India in the ongoing Asia Cup by becoming Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He surpassed Shakib Al Hasan, who previously held the record with 149 wickets. Mustafizur achieved this milestone with the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav, marking his 150th wicket in the shortest format. In doing so, he also became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach this landmark.

Most wickets for Bangladesh

Bangladesh player Wickets Mustafizur Rahman 150 Shakib Al Hasan 149 Taskin Ahmed 99 Mahedi Hasan 61 Shoriful Islam 58

Overall, Mustafizur Rahman became only the fourth international cricketer to take 150 wickets in T20Is. Rashid Khan leads the list with 173 wickets, while Mustafizur is the second pacer after Tim Southee to reach this milestone. New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi also features in this elite group.

India post 168 in first innings

India posted 168 runs in the first innings against Bangladesh. With the bat, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma staged the perfect start, with the Men in Blue registering their highest-ever total in the T20 Asia Cup. They made 72 runs in the first six overs, which set the tone for the middle order to step up and capitalise, but things didn’t go as planned.

Bangladesh bowlers had a terrific outing in the middle as Indian batters struggled heavily. Captain Suryakumar made five runs off 11 balls, while towards the end, Axar Patel scored an unbeaten 10 runs off 15 balls. Hardik Pandya managed to play a solid knock of 38 runs off 29 balls, which helped the team post a defendable total on the board.

For Bangladesh, Rishad and Saif had a terrific outing. Rishad picked up two prized wickets of Gill and Shivam Dube, while Saif conceded just seven runs in his two overs.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy