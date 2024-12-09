India batters touch new low in Adelaide Test vs Australia, break 22-year-old embarrassing record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the day-night Test in Adelaide to level the five-match series 1-1. The hosts were in total control of the game right from the opening session of the pink-ball Test despite India winning the crucial toss and opting to bat first. The visiting batters didn't put up a good show as they were skittled for 180 runs in the first innings and were then folded for just 175 in the second.

India lost 20 wickets in 81 overs facing only 486 deliveries, the fourth fewest in their Test history. The fewest India have ever faced in a Test match is 349 balls against England in 1952. Moreover, against Australia, India's latest batting debacle stands second in this aspect having been skittled twice in 444 deliveries at the MCA Stadium in Pune in 2017.

India's batting has been under the scanner since the start of the 2024-25 season when the team lost to New Zealand at home 0-3 for the first time in its history. Even in that series, India were bundled out for 200 thrice in six innings, and the team breached the 300-run mark only once.

Fewest deliveries faced by Indian batters in Tests

Balls Faced Total wickets lost Opposition Year 349 20 England 1952 440 20 South Africa 1996 444 20 Australia 2017 486 20 Australia 2024 493 20 New Zealand 2002

Moreover, the day-night Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide ended in just 1031 balls. It is the fourth shortest completed Test match played with the pink ball as India features thrice in top four of this list now. The shortest completed day-night Test was played between India and England in Ahmedabad in 2021 as the game ended in just 842 balls.

Shortest completed day-night Test matches