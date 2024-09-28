India announce squad for T20I series against Bangladesh, IPL sensation handed maiden call-up

Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
India will be facing Bangladesh in three T20Is starting from October 6 onwards. The BCCI has announced India's squad for the three-match series.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2024 21:49 IST
Suryakumar Yadav.
Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the Indian team's squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squad for the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank T20I series against Bangladesh. After the completion of the Test series, India will play three T20Is at Gwalior, New Delhi and Hyderabad," BCCI said in a statement.

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading India with Hardik Pandya also in the team. The Indian team has handed a maiden call-up to IPL sensation Mayank Yadav. The squad does not feature any players in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series. 

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

More to follow...

