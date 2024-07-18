Thursday, July 18, 2024
     
India announce squad for Sri Lanka series; Suryakumar Yadav named new T20I captain, Rohit-Virat in for ODIs

Veteran cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been selected for three ODIs while Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the T20I squad on the Sri Lanka tour starting on July 27. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are also included in the ODIs setup after missing the recent T20 World Cup 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2024 20:01 IST
India squad for Sri Lanka series
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma with T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados on June 29, 2024

The BCCI selection committee announced India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 18. Suryakumar Yadav has been named India's new T20I captain after Rohit Sharma decided to retire from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph last month.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are included in the ODI squad as India kick off their early preparations for next year's ICC Champions Trophy. In major changes, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the white ball cricket for the first time in 2024. 

Shubman Gill, who led India to a 4-1 win over Zimbabwe in the recent T20Is, has been appointed as India's vice-captain of both T20 and ODI squads for the Sri Lanka series. The star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was designated deputy to Rohit in the T20 World Cup 2024 and ODI World Cup last year and was tipped to lead the team in the near future. 

The young opener Abhishek Sharma has been dropped from the team despite smashing a sensation 46-ball century in the second T20I against Zimbabwe. Ruturaj Gaiwkwad also misses the squad after impressive performances against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the senior cricketers Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdep Singh and Axar Patel all returned to the T20Is setup. Jasrpit Bumrah misses out on both white ball teams after claiming the Player of the Tournament award in the recent T20 World Cup 2024. 

The 22-year-old Delhi pacer Harshit Rana and the batting all-rounder Riyan Parag are named in the ODI squad. Parag made his international debut in the recent T20Is against Zimbabwe but misses out T20I squad for Sri Lanka series.

India T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj. 

India ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Sri Lanka Cricket hosts India for three T20Is and three ODIs from July 27 to August 7. 

