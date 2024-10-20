Star player returns as India announce updated squad for second and third Tests against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

Star all-rounder Washington Sundar has been rewarded for his stellar 152 in the Ranji Trophy as he has been added to India's updated squad for the second and third Test matches against New Zealand.

"The Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday added Mr Washington Sundar to India’s squad for the remainder of the IDFC First Bank Test series against New Zealand," BCCI wrote in a statement on Sunday. "Mr Washington Sundar will link-up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test," the Indian Board added.

Washington scored a brilliant 152 for Tamil Nadu in the second round of the Ranji Trophy. Coming in at No.3, the all-rounder played a scintillating 269-ball 152-run knock which helped Tamil Nadu reach over 600 in the clash against Delhi.

India’s updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

