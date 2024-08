Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India A women vs Australia A women.

India A women vs Australia A women 1st 50-over match Live Score: Tourists in search of big partnership

After a disappointing 3-0 drubbing in the three-match T20 series, the India A women's team looks to bounce back strongly in the first of the three 50-over contests in Mackay on Wednesday (August 14). Priya Punia, Tanuja Kanwar and skipper Minnu Mani would look to add batting depth to the Women in Blue and pose a challenge to the Australia A outfit.