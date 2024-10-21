Monday, October 21, 2024
     
India A vs UAE Live Streaming: Where to watch Emerging T20 Asia Cup match live on TV and online?

After beating Pakistan Shaheens by seven runs in their opening game of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup, India A will face UAE today in Oman. UAE also are coming off a win over hosts Oman in their opening game as they chased down 151 runs with four wickets in hand.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2024 15:08 IST
Tilak Varma
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma-led India A side will lock horns against the UAE in their second match of the ongoing ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup in Oman. The match is scheduled to get underway at 7 PM IST. India A defeated Pakistan Shaheens in their opening game of the tournament by seven runs.

Anshul Kamboj was the star player for India A as he picked up three wickets for 33 runs in four overs and won the player of the match award as well. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma also impressed with the bat as India managed to post 183 runs on the board in their 20 overs. With the ball, apart from Kamboj, Rasikh Salam and Nishant Sandhu accounted for two wickets each. 

As for UAE, even they are coming off a win in their previous game. They defeated the hosts Oman chasing down 151 runs with four wickets and five balls in hand. Syed Haider won the player of the match for smashing an unbeaten 44 off 28 deliveries in the chase.

Both teams will be keen on continuing their winning run. But given the experience and the performance, India A are certainly favourites to seal this encounter.

Where to watch the IND-A vs UAE clash live on TV and online?

The India A vs UAE match of the ACC Men's Emerging T20 Asia Cup will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of this encounter will be available on Fancode and Disney + Hotstar in India.

Squads

India A Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Tilak Varma(c), Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vaibhav Arora, Aaqib Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

United Arab Emirates Squad: Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah(w), Basil Hameed(c), Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma, Akif Raja, Ansh Tandon

