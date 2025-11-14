India A vs UAE live cricket score: India's IPL stars look to shine in Rising Stars Asia Cup

India A vs UAE live cricket score: India A and UAE are locking horns in the second game of the Rising Stars Asia Cup today at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. After winning the toss, India A have opted to bat first, and the focus will be on Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will open the innings for the men in blue.
Playing XIs
India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu(c), Syed Haider(w), Sohaib Khan, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Harshit Kaushik, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah