India A vs UAE live cricket score: India's IPL stars look to shine in Rising Stars Asia Cup India A vs UAE live cricket score: India's campaign in the Rising Stars Asia Cup got underway today with the match against the UAE. India A have won the toss and opted to bat first, even as the focus will be on Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Doha: India A vs UAE live cricket score: India A and UAE are locking horns in the second game of the Rising Stars Asia Cup today at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. After winning the toss, India A have opted to bat first, and the focus will be on Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will open the innings for the men in blue. Playing XIs India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu(c), Syed Haider(w), Sohaib Khan, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Harshit Kaushik, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah