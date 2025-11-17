India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars live telecast: When and where to watch in India? India A will be facing Oman in a virtual quarterfinal in the Asia Cup Rising Stars as they look to book their spot in the semifinals of the tournament. Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the fixture.

New Delhi:

India A are set to face Oman in their last league stage match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars on Tuesday, November 18 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

India A suffered a humiliating loss to Pakistan Shaheens in their second match of the tournament after failing to defend a paltry total of 136 at the same venue on Sunday, November 16.

The Indian A batters did not had a great outing against the Pakistani bowlers, who used the variations with perfection to outfox the batters. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the highest run-scorer for India A, having made 45 from 28 balls, while Naman Dhir scored a 20-ball 35. None of the other Indian batter could cross 20.

Meanwhile, Maaz Sadaqat of Pakistan Shaheens had a brilliant day as he first took a couple of wickets and then scored a match-winning 79 from 47 balls as Pakistan Shaheens went on to win the contest with eight wickets in hand and 40 balls to spare.

The result booked Shaheens' place in the semifinals, while India A are now in a virtual quarterfinal against the Oman side, who are also in contention for a place in the last four. A win for either of these two will ensure their place in the knockouts. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the clash.

When will the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars clash begin?

The India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars clash will begin on Tuesday, November 18.

At what time does the India A vs Oman clash begin?

The India A vs Oman clash will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India A vs Oman being played?

The first match of the India A vs Oman clash will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Where can you watch the India A vs Oman on TV in India?

The live telecast for the India A vs Oman clash will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India A vs Oman online in India?

The live streaming for the India A vs Oman clash will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Squads:

India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel

Oman Squad: Hammad Mirza(c), Sufyan Yousaf(w), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan, Jay Odedra, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf