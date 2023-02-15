IND-W vs WI-W, T20 World Cup: Powered by Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma, India beat West Indies by 6 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India win by 6 wickets

India Women thrashed West Indies in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday. In the match played at the Newlands stadium, Cape Town, the women in blue registered a win by 6 wickets. While Deepti Sharma who scalped three wickets and became the first Indian to take 100 wickets, impressed with her bowling. Richa Ghosh, on the other hand, took the onus on herself and powered India to victory.

Having won the toss, West Indies invited India to bowl first. India bowlers restricted their opposition to 118/6 which they successfully chased in just 18.1 overs.

Latest Cricket News