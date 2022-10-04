LIVE IND-W vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Latest Updates: Deepti Sharma joins S Meghana

UAE Women's team have taken the first wicket as Richa Ghosh walks back to the hut for a golden duck. Ghosh flicked Chaya Mughal's ball straight towards backward square leg and and gave away her wicket.
India has changed their opening pair for the match. Richa Ghosh, who played a cameo against MAL-W on Monday has been promoted up the order to open alongside S Meghana. Smriti Mandhana has pushed herself down.
Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (capt), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte.
India women's team has won the toss and opted to bat first against UAE women. The team India has made four changes to its Playing XI. Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav are resting while Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar making a comeback. Smriti Mandhana will lead Indian women in Kaur's absence.
