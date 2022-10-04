LIVE IND-W vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Latest Updates: Deepti Sharma joins S Meghana

India women's team has won the toss and opted to bat first against UAE women. The team India has made four changes to its Playing XI. Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav are resting while Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar making a comeback. Smriti Mandhana will lead Indian women in Kaur's absence.