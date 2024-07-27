IND-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup final live: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/W Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu with the Asia Cup 2024 trophy in Dambulla

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final in Dambulla on Saturday. India are eyeing their eighth title while Sri Lanka find themselves in a strong position for the maiden Asia Cup trophy.

The Women in Blues continued their unbeaten run with a dominant 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first semi-final. India have been impressive throughout the tournament with four wins in four matches and have won four of the last five T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lankan side also remains unbeaten in the home tournament but need their best to overcome the Indian challenge in the final. Athapaththu is leading the scoring chart with 243 runs in just four innings but the rest of Sri Lanka batters have struggled to show consistency lately.

IND-W vs SL-W Match Details

Match: Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Date and Time: Saturday, July 27 at 3:00 PM IST

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming Details

The Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka final clash on Star Sports 3 channel. Indian users can also watch the game online on Disney+ Hotstar streaming app and website. Fans can also enjoy free streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final match on the Hotstar application (for mobile users only).

Squads

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani.

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, S Sajana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana.