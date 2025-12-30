The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India women and Sri Lanka women. The two sides have faced off against each other four times so far, and the Women in Blue have managed to register wins in all four matches. While the hosts will be looking to make the score 5-0, Sri Lanka women will be desperately hoping for a win in the game, as they aim to register a consolation victory.
IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20 Live Score: India set to bat first, Sri Lanka win the toss
India women are all set to take on Sri Lanka women in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing five-game series. The two sides will lock horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, and with four games won, the Women in Blue will hope to make it 5-0.
Thiruvananthapuram:
