IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup Live Streaming: Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match online and on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India women vs Pakistan women.

Arguably the greatest cricketing rivalry on planet earth is set to take centre stage again as India gear up to face Pakistan in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday, July 18 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The fixture will be the tournament opener for both teams and therefore they would like to kick-start their campaign on a winning note.

The match on Friday will be the eighth meeting between the two teams in the history of the tournament. India have won six out of the seven games and their only loss came in the previous edition of the tournament in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

India are a well-oiled unit and they are the favourites to not only beat Pakistan but to go all the way and clinch their eighth title.

The Women in Blue have played 11 T20Is in 2024 with seven wins, three defeats and a no result. They are coming into this showpiece event after a drawn series against South Africa at home.

On the contrary, Pakistan have had a forgettable year thus far. They lost a five-match T20I series 4-1 against West Indies at home and were comprehensively beaten by England 3-0 in a three-match series away from home.

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup broadcast and live streaming details

Where to watch the Women's Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the Women's Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan online in India?

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India squad for the Women's Asia Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana

Pakistan squad for the Women's Asia Cup

Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan