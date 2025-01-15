Pratika Rawal shatters world record in women's ODIs with a maiden international century against Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN Pratika Rawal shattered a few records on way to her maiden century for India against Ireland in the third ODI

Pratika Rawal, the Indian opener, continued her smashing run in the ongoing ODI series against Ireland as she followed up half-centuries in the first two matches with a sensational ton in the series finale on Wednesday, January 15 in Rajkot. Rawal notched up her maiden international century and broke a slew of records, including becoming only the third Indian player to go past the 150 mark in women's ODIs after Deepti Sharma and regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

With her 154-run knock, Rawal also shattered the world record of batter with most runs in her first six innings in women's ODIs as her tally went up to 444. Rawal with scores of 40, 76, 18, 89, 67 and 154 broke former England captain Charlotte Edwards' record of 434 runs in her first six innings in ODIs.

Most runs after the first 6 Innings in Women's ODIs

Pratika Rawal (IND) - 444 runs

Charlotte Edwards (ENG) - 434 runs

Natthakan Chantham (THA) - 322 runs

Enid Bakewell (ENG) - 316 runs

Nicole Bolton (AUS) - 307 runs

Highest individual score by an Indian in women's ODIs

188 off 160 - Deepti Sharma (vs Ireland) - Potchefstroom, 2017

171* off 115 - Harmanpreet Kaur (vs Australia) - Derby, 2017

154 off 129 - Pratika Rawal (vs Ireland) - Rajkot, 2025

143* off 111 - Harmanpreet Kaur (vs England) - Canterbury, 2022

138* off 150 - Jaya Sharma (vs Pakistan) - Karachi, 2005

Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, who also scored a hundred, shared a massive 233-run opening stand as India launched a scathing attack on Irish bowlers, so much so that, there was pity that crept in for the visitors. India women became only the third team to register a 400-plus total in women's ODIs. The Indian women also went past the men's highest total of 418 to score the fourth-highest total in women's ODIs - 435/5. Apart from Mandhana and Rawal, Richa Ghosh also scored a quickfire half-century as India are on the verge of sweeping Ireland in the series.