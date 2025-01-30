IND-W vs ENG-W Live: When and where to watch U19 Women’s T20 World Cup live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/X India U19 Women's team

India are unbeaten in the ongoing U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. In their last game, the Niki Prasad-led side outclassed Scotland, defeating them by 150 runs. Opener Gongadi Trisha wreaked havoc, smashing an unbeaten 110 runs in 59 deliveries, while her opening partner G Kamalini made 51. Courtesy of their blistering knocks, India posted 208 runs in the first innings.

They have defeated Scotland, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and West Indies so far in the marquee tournament. There weren’t heavy challenges so far in the competition but the upcoming game against England can be considered to be one. They will play the semi-final clash against one of the title contenders in England on January 31 at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The two teams faced one another in the 2023 U19 T20 World Cup final, in which, India managed to register a seven-wicket win. England will be hoping to take revenge this time around, especially as they are unbeaten as well. Davina Perrin and Matilda Rose Corteen-Coleman have done exceptionally well for the team and will once again be key in the semis.

When and where to watch India U19 Women vs England U19 Women in India?

Fans can catch stream the action live on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals and the final of the tournament will also be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

The match will begin at 12 pm IST.

India vs England squads:

India - G Kamalini (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad (c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Bhavika Ahire, Aayushi Shukla, Shabnam Md Shakil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Joshitha V J, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor

England - Davina Sarah T Perrin, Jemima Spence, Trudy Johnson, Abi Norgrove (c), Charlotte Stubbs, Katie Jones (wk), Prisha Thanawala, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Eve ONeill, Phoebe Brett, Charlotte Lambert, Amu Surenkuma, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson