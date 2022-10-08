IND-W vs BAN-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCIWOMEN) India women take on Bangladesh women

IND-W vs BAN-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 LIVE STREAMING: India suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022. The women in blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur were pretty stellar with the ball but their continued experimentation with the batting order cost them the match and they now look for a resurgence against hosts Bangladesh. So far, India have been extremely dominant and remained undefeated, but the girls in green stopped their victory lap and inflicted a defeat of 13 runs upon them.

Team Bangladesh, who have the advantage of playing at home conditions find themselves in a similar place. The Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh women have won all their matches so far except the Pakistan clash. As the battle to clinch the Asia glory intensifies, both these teams will look to outplay each other before they head further into this tournament. Bangladesh have beaten India in this format before and they will look to replicate their heroics once they take the field against India.

Here is where and how the game can be watched:

When will India women vs Bangladesh women be played?

The match will be played on October 8, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The match will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

When will India vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will start at 1 pm IST

Which channel will telecast the match Live?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

Which application will live stream the match?

The match can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar

What are the squads?

Squads:

India Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam

