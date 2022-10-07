T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. greet fans before they leave for World Cup campaign | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Team India depart for Australia

T20 World Cup 2022: The countdown for World T20I has begun and the tournament is almost at a touching distance. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma flew out to Australia and they will continue with their preparations after they have acclimatized to the conditions. The Indian contingency as of now looks like a formidable title contender, but as far as their bowling is concerned, things look bleak. India are yet to name a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah and this certainly is a headache for them going into the World Cup.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Indian team boarded the flight to Australia. The men in blue who were dressed in their iconic India blazers gathered in Mumbai to greet fans before they embarked on their World Cup journey. Earlier today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on the microblogging site Twitter which shows the men in blue interacting with the fans and signing the official Indian kit. As an act of special gesture, the Indian team, also indulged in a cake-cutting ceremony before they departed for the World Cup.

Much to India's misfortune, both Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, their key players have been ruled out. While Axar Patel covers for Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and co. still haven't been able to identify a potential replacement for speedster Bumrah. India recently ended their bilateral series run on a high. They defeated Australia by a margin of 2-1 and later took on South Africa to inflict the same result upon them. Mohd. Siraj had been roped in as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the South Africa series, but he couldn't make any kind of notable impact in the series.

T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

