IND-W vs AUS-W live streaming: Where to watch India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup clash on TV and online?

India's search for an elusive ICC title continues as they aim to romp home against the defending champions Australia on Sunday in a Group A ICC Women's T20 World Cup fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to earn a place in the semis.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is second on the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of 0.576. They need to beat Australia by a huge margin to ensure a semifinal berth for themselves. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur realises the magnitude of the game and wants her players to keep a calm head on their shoulders.

"Lot of things we have to keep in mind and play," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo ahead of the clash. "Definitely going there you need a strong mindset, but at the same time we just want to play freely and enjoy our game, because end of the day when you're enjoying, you can always get the results.

"I know it's an important game, just need to keep yourself in the present and see what is required for the team and playing accordingly, I think that's more important."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table

S No. Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 1. Australia 3 3 0 6 2.786 2. India 3 2 1 4 0.576 3. New Zealand 3 2 1 4 0.282 4. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 -0.488 5. Sri Lanka 4 0 4 0 -2.173

India women vs Australia women ICC T20 World Cup match Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will India play Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

India will take on Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, October 13.

Where will India play Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

India will be up against Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on TV?

The India vs Australia match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup match online?

The India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, S Sajana