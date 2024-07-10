IND vs ZIM playing XIs, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube included as India, Zimbabwe make multiple changes

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20 Playing XIs: Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I game against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube came into the playing eleven in major changes for India.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2024 16:25 IST
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20 Playing XIs
Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill and Sikandar Raza during the IND vs ZIM T20 game in Harare on July 7, 2024

Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and India elected to bat first in the third T20I against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, July 10. As expected India made multiple changes to their playing eleven after the players from the T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad joined the camp.

India make four changes to their playing eleven with Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Khaleel Ahmed coming into the team. Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel and Mukesh Kumar are four players dropped from the previous starting eleven for India. 

"We'll bat first," Shubman Gill said after winning the toss. "Hopefully the moisture will help us. We've got the WC back, Sanju, Jaiswal and Shivam are in. So is Khaleel, Mukesh rests for this one. We feel we have a balanced side."

Zimbabwe also made two changes to their team after losing the second game by 68 runs. Tadiwanashe Marumani has replaced the struggling opener Innocent Kaia while the fit-again Richard Ngarava came in for Luke Jongwe. 

"We were going to bowl first either way," Sikandar Raza said. "The surface isn't as moist as the first, not very flat. Will see the seamers coming into the contest, and expect some slow turn. Hopefully, the boys have learnt a few lessons from the second game. We need to back our bowlers and keep them to as low a total as possible. Two changes for us. Innocent Kaia has a slight injury, and Marumani is in. And Ngarava comes in for Luke Jongwe."

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed. 

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

