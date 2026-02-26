IND vs ZIM: First time in 24 years! India to face Zimbabwe at home in do or die clash in Chennai

Chennai:

India will face Zimbabwe today in their next Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is a must-win clash for both teams, having lost their previous games at the hands of South Africa and the West Indies by 76 and 101 runs respectively. Moreover, this is the first time India are locking horns against Zimbabwe at home across any formats since 2002.

The last time Zimbabwe faced India in India in an ODI in Guwahati in March 2002, they lost by 101 runs. Curiously, they played seven ODIs and four T20Is since then, but none against India. All the matches were played in the Champions Trophy, ODI and T20 World Cups. Their matches against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (February 23) was their first T20I in India since 2016.

Nevertheless, the clash is a massive one for both India and Zimbabwe as they fight to stay alive in the competition. A loss will end their hopes of making it to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe have beaten India thrice in T20Is

As far as the head-to-head record between India and Zimbabwe is concerned, the men in blue have historically dominated, winning 10 out of 13 matches so far. But Zimbabwe have also defeated India three times with their last win coming in July 2024, soon after India won the T20 World Cup in June.

Sikandar Raza and his men will know that they can spoil a major party if they beat India today at Chepauk. But to do so, Zimbabwe cannot afford to concede 254 runs, as they did against the West Indies.

Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza