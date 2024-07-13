IND vs ZIM 5th T20I live: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 live online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill during the IND vs ZIM T20 game in Harare on July 13, 2024

IND vs ZIM: The Indian cricket team will be looking to finish the five-match series on a high note when they take on Zimbabwe in the fifth and last T20I match in Harare on Sunday. India sealed the series with a stunning 10-wicket win in the fourth match and are favourites to conclude the series with another win.

Bowles shone to restrict Zimbabwe to 156 and then openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill smashed big fifties to help India record a 10-wicket win. India are likely to stick with the same playing eleven as majority of the players expect to be selected for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe are expected to recall Wellington Masakadza who was surprisingly dropped from the fourth match. Zimbabwe will be hoping for an improved bowling performance and a bit of luck during the toss to walk away with a win on Sunday.

Match Details:

Match - India tour of Zimbabwe 2024, Match 5

Location - Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time - 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local Time), Sunday, July 14

When and where to watch ZIM vs IND 5th T20I on TV and Online in India?

Indian fans can enjoy the live broadcast of the fifth T20I match between India and Zimbabwe on Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4 HD and Sony Sports 5 HD channels and users can watch the game live on SonyLiv app and website as well.

Probable playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed Ravi Bishnoi.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.