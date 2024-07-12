Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ZIM 4th T20I live: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 live online, on TV in India?

IND vs ZIM 4th T20I live: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 live online, on TV in India?

IND vs ZIM 4th T20I Live: After a shock defeat in the first game of the series, the Indian cricket team made a strong comeback by winning the last two games and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2024 7:00 IST
IND vs ZIM 4th T20I Live Streaming
Image Source : ZIMBABWECRICKET/X Shubman Gill and Sikandar Raza during the IND vs ZIM T20 game in Harare on July 6, 2024

IND vs ZIM: The Indian cricket team will be looking to seal the series when they take on Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I game in Harare on Friday, July 12. Team India made a stunning comeback after losing the opening game of the series and now lead 2-1 going into the upcoming clash. 

Shubman Gill-led Indian side registered a dominating 23-run win while defending 182 runs in the last match. Gill and in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad scored brilliant knocks to help India post a big total and then Washington Sundar claimed three wickets to restrict the hosts to 159. 

Riyan Parag and Mukesh Kumar were left out after Sanju Samson and Khaleel Ahmed's arrival in the playing eleven for India. Zimbabwe also made two changes to their starting eleven in the last game and were impressive with a bat while chasing a big total. 

Match Details:

Match - India tour of Zimbabwe 2024, Match 4

Location - Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time - 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local Time), Saturday, July 13 

Related Stories
'Very greedy to win every game': India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur keen on winning Asia Cup

'Very greedy to win every game': India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur keen on winning Asia Cup

James Anderson receives Guard of Honour on his last day in Test cricket at Lord's | WATCH

James Anderson receives Guard of Honour on his last day in Test cricket at Lord's | WATCH

WTC 2025 table update after England thrash West Indies in James Anderson's farewell Test at Lord's

WTC 2025 table update after England thrash West Indies in James Anderson's farewell Test at Lord's

When and where to watch ZIM vs IND 4th T20I on TV and Online in India?

Indian fans can enjoy the live broadcast of the fourth T20I match between India and Zimbabwe on Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4 HD and Sony Sports 5 HD channels and users can watch the game live on SonyLiv app and website as well.

Probable playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement