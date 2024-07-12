IND vs ZIM 4th T20I live: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 live online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ZIMBABWECRICKET/X Shubman Gill and Sikandar Raza during the IND vs ZIM T20 game in Harare on July 6, 2024

IND vs ZIM: The Indian cricket team will be looking to seal the series when they take on Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I game in Harare on Friday, July 12. Team India made a stunning comeback after losing the opening game of the series and now lead 2-1 going into the upcoming clash.

Shubman Gill-led Indian side registered a dominating 23-run win while defending 182 runs in the last match. Gill and in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad scored brilliant knocks to help India post a big total and then Washington Sundar claimed three wickets to restrict the hosts to 159.

Riyan Parag and Mukesh Kumar were left out after Sanju Samson and Khaleel Ahmed's arrival in the playing eleven for India. Zimbabwe also made two changes to their starting eleven in the last game and were impressive with a bat while chasing a big total.

Match Details:

Match - India tour of Zimbabwe 2024, Match 4

Location - Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time - 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local Time), Saturday, July 13

When and where to watch ZIM vs IND 4th T20I on TV and Online in India?

Indian fans can enjoy the live broadcast of the fourth T20I match between India and Zimbabwe on Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4 HD and Sony Sports 5 HD channels and users can watch the game live on SonyLiv app and website as well.

Probable playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.