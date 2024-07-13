IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Score: Team India look to claim series against inconsistent Zimbabwe

Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Score: Team India have only lost a single T20I out of the 14 T20I matches that they have played in 2024 thus far. Their solitary loss of the calendar year came against Zimbabwe in the first match of the series.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2024 15:38 IST
IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Score: Team India look to claim series at Harare Sports Club

Team India are looking to win the third-consecutive game of their ongoing five-match tour of Zimbabwe and claim an unassailable lead in the series. The Men in Blue have made a resounding comeback after losing the series opener and are looking favourites to win it. All eyes will be on the team combination that India opt for as all the players are looking to impress the selectors ahead of the squad announcement for the Sri Lanka tour.

  • Jul 13, 2024 3:37 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ZIM 4th T20I Live Updates: India eye series win today

  • Jul 13, 2024 3:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Zimbabwe's predicted playing XI

    Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

  • Jul 13, 2024 2:57 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India's predicted playing XI

    Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

  • Jul 13, 2024 2:54 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Sikandar Raza eyes two huge milestones

    Sikandar Raza is just 17 runs away from becoming the first player to score 2000 T20I runs for Zimbabwe. He also needs two wickets to become the leading wicket-taker for the Chevrons in T20Is.

  • Jul 13, 2024 2:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Team India are ready. Are you?

    The Men in Blue trained really hard in the nets ahead of the 4th T20I. Check out their prep in this video uploaded by the BCCI.

     

