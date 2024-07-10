IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Gill-Gaikwad, Sundar shine as India thrash Zimbabwe to take lead in T20 series

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian players during the IND vs ZIM T20 game in Harare on July 10, 2024

Indian cricket team recorded a big 23-run win in the third T20I game against Zimbabwe and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series in Harare on Wednesday. Captain Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad pulled off brilliant knocks to help India post a big total of 182 and then young spin all-rounder Washington Sundar claimed three wickets to restrict the hosts to 159.

Gill top-scored with 66 runs off 49 balls to bring his first fifty as a captain and in-form Gailkad smashed 49 runs off just 28 balls to power the Men in Blues to a big total at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe stumbled in powerplay and then Sundar produced the match-winning figures of three for 15 to guide India to a massive win.

After winning the toss in the third straight game, India made four changes to their playing eleven with Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Khaleel Ahmed coming in. Zimbabwe were also forced to two changes after a big loss in the second game.

India started well openers Gill and Jaiswal adding quick 67 runs for the first wicket with the latter smashing 36 runs off 27 balls on his return. The last game's hero Abhishek Sharma failed to impress but Gaikwad continued his good run with a crucial knock.

Gaikwad and Gill added match-defining 72 runs for the third wicket with the latter top-scoring with 66 runs. Gaikwad's late heroics proved crucial in the closing stages as India posted a big total of 182/4 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza and pacer Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets each.

Zimbabwe struggled for a good start against the Indian pace duo of Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed. Avesh dismissed Wesley Madhevere in the second over and the returning Khaleel removed Tadiwanashe Marumani to give India early control of the game.

Washington then stunned the home crowd with two wickets in an over, including a big wicket of Raza's. Zimbabwe managed to make a stunning comeback with Dion Myers and Clive Madande adding 77 runs for the sixth wicket but never threatened the Indian bowling attack.

Sundar broke the partnership with Madande's wicket in the 17th over and restricted Zimbabwe to a 159/6 total in 20 overs. Sundar claimed three wickets for 15 to win the Player of the Match award and Avesh Khan bagged two for 39 after getting thrashed for 18 runs in the last over.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed.