IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I Live Score: Shubman Gill leads new-look India to post Rohit-Virat era against Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

The Indian cricket team begins their first chapter in post Rohit-Virat era as they take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I match in Harare on Saturday, July 6. Indian side enters this fixture after their memorable triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 last week and look for a positive start to the five-match T20I series.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the latest T20 World Cup after a poor show in the qualifiers. Sikandar Raza-led side also suffered a 1-4 series loss against Bangladesh in their last T20 assignment in May and will be looking to bounce back with a win against the new T20 world champions.