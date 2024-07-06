Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I Live Score: Shubman Gill leads new-look India to post Rohit-Virat era against Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I Live Score: The new T20 world champions are set to begin a new chapter in Indian cricket history with Shubman Gill leading a new-look side in the five-match T20I series against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in Harare.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2024 15:47 IST
The Indian cricket team begins their first chapter in post Rohit-Virat era as they take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I match in Harare on Saturday, July 6. Indian side enters this fixture after their memorable triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 last week and look for a positive start to the five-match T20I series.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the latest T20 World Cup after a poor show in the qualifiers. Sikandar Raza-led side also suffered a 1-4 series loss against Bangladesh in their last T20 assignment in May and will be looking to bounce back with a win against the new T20 world champions.

  • Jul 06, 2024 3:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Shubman Gill confirms India's top-order for today's game

    I think Rohit Bhai was an opener and Virat Bhai also opened in this World Cup. I have also opened in T20s. So, I think I will want to open in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma will open with me and Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat at No.3 position.

  • Jul 06, 2024 3:43 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Squads

    India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana.

    Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi.

  • Jul 06, 2024 3:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

  • Jul 06, 2024 3:28 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's T20 cricket match.

    The Indian cricket team is returning to action for the first time since their triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 last month. Shubman Gill-led new-look Indian side will be looking for a strong start to the five-match T20I series against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: India tour of Zimbabwe 2024, 1st T20 match

    Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Date & Time: Saturday, July 6 at 4:30 PM IST and 01:00 PM Local Time (Toss at 4:00 PM IST)

