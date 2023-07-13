IND vs WI: Shubman Gill reveals talks with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma to take No. 3 spot instead of opening

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER Shubman Gill revealed why he was upfront to coach Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma about position he wants to bat in Tests

Team India sported a new-look line-up for the first Test against the West Indies as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan made their debut in the series opener at Dominica on Wednesday, July 12. However, not just a change in the setup, there was a change in the batting order as well, as the team moves forward in the post-Cheteshwar Pujara era.

Team India were on the lookout for a suitable No. 3 after Pujara was dropped following the World Test Championship debacle. And it seems the management's headache has been resolved by Shubman Gill, who himself offered to drop down in the batting order. Gill, who has opened throughout his Test career will be batting at No. 3 in these two Test matches against the West Indies, as revealed by skipper Rohit Sharma a day before the Test match.

Now, Gill himself revealed why he went to coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit asking for a change in the batting position saying that he batted at No. 3/4 in India A matches and hoped that he gets success for India as well. at that position.

"In India A matches, I batted a lot at No.3 and 4. They asked me where I wanted to bat in the series and I said I wanted to bat at No.3 and I think it's a good position for me that is where I wanna consolidate. It is always an advantage to play against new ball. I have that advantage while opening the batting. Batting at No.3 is not very different from opening the batting. You probably get a little more break in between innings," he said to the broadcasters ahead of Day 1 of the first Test.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of the Test match, Rohit said, "He himself went up to Rahul bhai (coach Dravid) and requested that since he has played all his cricket at No. 3 and 4, he feels he could contribute more for the team in that slot."

Rohit and his new opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal did well on the opening day scoring 80 runs for no loss as the visitors will be hoping to get a huge lead and bat West Indies out of the game.

