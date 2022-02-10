IND vs WI: Good to see lanky fast bowler Prasidh Krishna progressing well, says Irfan Pathan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI India pacer Prasidh Krishna celebrated after taking the wicket of Nicholas Pooran in the 2nd ODI against West Indies. (File photo)

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan lavished praises on India pacer Prasidh Krishna for his breakthrough spell in second ODI of the three-match against West Indies here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma and his side registered a 44-run win in the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul helped India defend 237 and defeat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI.

"Prasidh Krishna was outstanding today. Good to see lanky fast bowler progressing well. Well done team india," tweeted Irfan Pathan.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul might have played knocks of 64 and 49 but the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the end, West Indies restricted India to 237/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith scalped two wickets each.

(Reported by ANI)