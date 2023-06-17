IND vs WI: Ahead of West Indies tour, Indian star to head to NCA

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan

IND vs WI: India's tour of the West Indies is set to commence with a two-match Test series followed by eight limited-overs games in the Caribbean. The Men in Blue, who last played in the World Test Championship final against Australia, have a month-long break before they begin their quest in the third WTC cycle. Meanwhile, before the announcement of the squad, a star Indian cricketer is reportedly heading to the National Cricket Academy.

India's wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and a few other contracted players are heading to NCA for Strength & Conditioning before the Windies tour. He was not part of the WTC Final as KS Bharat donned the wicket-keeping gloves in the summit clash. Kishan was asked to lead the East Zone side in the upcoming Duleep Trophy but the Southpaw denied to be part of the red-ball tournament.

"Ishan has been a part of the Indian team on a regular basis since last December and took a short break upon arrival from England after the World Test Championship final," a source close to the cricketer said on Saturday.

"He will check into the NCA in the early days of the next week and focus on his training and preparations for the West Indies tour which he is expected to be a part of," the source added.

Notably, whenever there is a gap between the International series, players head to NCA in Bengaluru for fitness updates. Kishan last played a competitive match on May 26 for Mumbai Indians and as he is not playing the Duleep trophy, he might next feature in July. Kishan is set to be named in India's squad for the upcoming tour and he might put Bharat's spot under pressure as the latter is not able to produce notable knocks with the bat in the opportunities he has been given.

Latest Cricket News