IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep gets two wickets in first over, India off to sensational start

Arshdeep Singh began with a wicket and has ended the first over with a wicket as India have gotten off to a sensational start after choosing to bowl first. Andries Gous decided to go after Arshdeep but extra bounce did him and he got off the slice of the bat and Hardik Pandya running from mid off took an easy catch.
Shayan Jehangir, who replaced USA skipper Monank Patel at the top of the order, didn't read the incoming delivery from Arshdeep Singh and was adjudged LBW as India get a wicket on the first ball of the match.
USA openers Stevan Taylor and Shayan Jehangir are out and will be hoping for a good start in the absence of skipper Monank Patel.
Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has elected to bowl first after winning the toss saying that the pitch has played a lot better in the last couple of games but mentioned that having a score in the front is always good.
Pitch No 3 today for the IND vs USA match, which was used yesterday for the Pakistan-Canada game. 70m and 66m square boundaries and 72m straight boundary. It will be again an up and down surface with hard-length again the way to go for the bowlers. Bowling first might be a better option for the team winning the toss.
There have been a couple of places, which have come under the scanner - Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja - because of non-performances but will India will eager to make changes when they have won both their games? It will be interesting to see.
Many of the USA players have played age-group cricket in India. Played in the IPL with current Indian players. Hence, there will be a few friendly rivalries, both wicketkeepers can speak in Hindi. It's birthplace vs workplace for many players in the USA cricket team and there will be extra motivation for them to perform against India.
It's not often that the playing conditions have this much say in the results but that has been the case at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The highest first innings score has been 137 while highest score chased down has been 107. The nature of surfaces has reduced the difference between teams in New York and the USA will hope that's the case against India on Wednesday, June 12. Welcome to our live coverage of the USA vs IND match.
