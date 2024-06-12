IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep gets two wickets in first over, India off to sensational start

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/INDIA TV IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Updates

IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh gets two wickets in first over, India off to sensational start

India vs USA Live Score and Updates: Team India will be feeling relieved that it will be playing in New York for the one final time in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. When the highest total chased is 107 and highest first innings score is 137, it can be safely said that it has been a bowlers' time at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow in Long Island. India are comfortably at the top of the Group A and will be aiming a Super 8 spot-clinching victory on Wednesday, June 12 against the co-hosts USA, who have shown that they don't deserve to be called a minnow. Having already upset Pakistan's applecart, USA have a strong chance not just to make it to the Super 8 but also qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup to be played in India and Sri Lanka and several players in the squad of Indian-origin will be motivated to do well against the Men in Blue. Follow all the live updates of IND vs USA match-

