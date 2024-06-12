IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep gets two wickets in first over, India off to sensational start

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Team India will be eyeing a Super 8 spot-clinching win against the co-hosts United States in the final match of the New York leg in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. USA will be keen to give India a tough time as they too are a contender to qualify for Super 8.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2024 20:14 IST
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : ICC/INDIA TV IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score and Updates

India vs USA Live Score and Updates: Team India will be feeling relieved that it will be playing in New York for the one final time in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. When the highest total chased is 107 and highest first innings score is 137, it can be safely said that it has been a bowlers' time at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow in Long Island. India are comfortably at the top of the Group A and will be aiming a Super 8 spot-clinching victory on Wednesday, June 12 against the co-hosts USA, who have shown that they don't deserve to be called a minnow. Having already upset Pakistan's applecart, USA have a strong chance not just to make it to the Super 8 but also qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup to be played in India and Sri Lanka and several players in the squad of Indian-origin will be motivated to do well against the Men in Blue. Follow all the live updates of IND vs USA match-

Live updates :IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Live

  • Jun 12, 2024 8:14 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs USA Live Score: Arshdeep finishes the over with one more wicket

    Arshdeep Singh began with a wicket and has ended the first over with a wicket as India have gotten off to a sensational start after choosing to bowl first. Andries Gous decided to go after Arshdeep but extra bounce did him and he got off the slice of the bat and Hardik Pandya running from mid off took an easy catch.

  • Jun 12, 2024 8:10 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs USA Live Score: Wicket on the first ball for Arshdeep

    Shayan Jehangir, who replaced USA skipper Monank Patel at the top of the order, didn't read the incoming delivery from Arshdeep Singh and was adjudged LBW as India get a wicket on the first ball of the match.

  • Jun 12, 2024 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Anthems done and dusted! Time for action

    USA openers Stevan Taylor and Shayan Jehangir are out and will be hoping for a good start in the absence of skipper Monank Patel.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:51 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Will USA topple another giant team?

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India go with the same side

    Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    USA have a different captain with Monank Patel out with a niggle

    Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India win the toss, opt to bowl and go unchanged

    Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has elected to bowl first after winning the toss saying that the pitch has played a lot better in the last couple of games but mentioned that having a score in the front is always good.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:45 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs USA pitch report - another similar surface on cards

    Pitch No 3 today for the IND vs USA match, which was used yesterday for the Pakistan-Canada game. 70m and 66m square boundaries and 72m straight boundary. It will be again an up and down surface with hard-length again the way to go for the bowlers. Bowling first might be a better option for the team winning the toss.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Changes expected for India?

    There have been a couple of places, which have come under the scanner - Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja - because of non-performances but will India will eager to make changes when they have won both their games? It will be interesting to see.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:22 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Friendly rivalries, birthplace vs workplace

    Many of the USA players have played age-group cricket in India. Played in the IPL with current Indian players. Hence, there will be a few friendly rivalries, both wicketkeepers can speak in Hindi. It's birthplace vs workplace for many players in the USA cricket team and there will be extra motivation for them to perform against India.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:17 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India vs USA in New York - promises to be a cracker

    It's not often that the playing conditions have this much say in the results but that has been the case at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The highest first innings score has been 137 while highest score chased down has been 107. The nature of surfaces has reduced the difference between teams in New York and the USA will hope that's the case against India on Wednesday, June 12. Welcome to our live coverage of the USA vs IND match.

