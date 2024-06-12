IND vs USA pitch report, T20 World Cup: How will surface at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Groundstaff work on the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Team India are geared up to take on the USA in the 25th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup with their eyes fixed on securing a berth in the Super Eight stage.

The match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and will get underway at 8 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

The USA are expected to give India a tough fight as they are coming into this contest on the back of a thrilling Super Over win over Pakistan.

All eyes will be on Saurabh Netravalkar, Aaron Jones, Harmeet Singh, Monank Patel, and Ali Khan among others. Notably, Netravalkar was the one who denied Pakistan a fairy tale finish in the Super Over whereas Monank was adjudged the Player of the Match against Pakistan for his superb half-century.

India, on the other hand, have issues of their own to deal with ahead of the game. Virat Kohli's runs have dried up and the right-handed batter needs a good score to get his confidence back at the top.

Team India desperately need Virat to come to his fluent best as India are bound to face stiff competition in the Super Eight.

Shivam Dube's form is also a matter of concern for the Men in Blue. Regarded as one of the finest spin-hitters in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dube scored just three runs off nine balls against arch-rivals Pakistan before lobbing an easy catch to Naseem Shah.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has become slightly better for batting compared to how it was during the initial stage of the tournament. However, scoring runs at the venue is still not easy as there is plenty of variable bounce.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 107

Average second innings score: 105

Highest total scored: 137/7 by Canada vs Ireland

Highest score chased: 107/3 by Pakistan vs Canada

Lowest total recorded: 77 all out by Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Lowest total defended: 113/6 by South Africa vs Bangladesh