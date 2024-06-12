IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction: India and USA will lock horns for the first time in T20I cricket history today at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Both sides have won two matches so far in as many outings and have a chance to seal their place in the Super 8 round.

India defended 119 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan and had breezed past Ireland prior to that. They are looking in excellent touch at the moment with their bowling attack in excellent form. Batting has been tough in New York but the management will be hoping for a better outing for the batters in this encounter.

USA, meanwhile, will be eyeing another upset at the T20 World Cup. But to beat India, they will be up to the mark in every aspect for the entire 40 overs. They have talented players in their line-up and will look up to Corey Anderson to deliver this time as he hasn't been required much so far in two matches.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Group A, Match 25

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 12 at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh (VC), Saurah Netravalkar

IND vs USA Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Captain Options: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain Options: Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs USA predicted playing XIs:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

USA playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.