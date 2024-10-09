IND vs SL Women's T20 World Cup live streaming: When and where to watch Group A clash on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India to face Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2024.

India will be locking horns against Sri Lanka in their third Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9. The Women in Blue are in a precarious position in a tough Group A as their chances to qualify for the semifinals have taken a hit after their loss to New Zealand. But the Women in Blue are very much in race after getting the better of arch-rivals Pakistan in the second game.

They now face the Asian champions Sri Lanka, who defeated them in the final of the Asia Cup a few months ago. That was the last face offs between these two teams.

While India have a win and a loss coming into this clash, the Chamari Athapaththu's side has suffered defeats in both of their clashes so far and sit on the brink of an early elimination. They were stunned by Pakistan in their opening clash of the World Cup, before being hammered away by the defending champions and team to beat - Australia.

Before all the action, here are the live streaming details of the India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup clash.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 clash take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 clash will take place on October 9 from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 clash take place?

The two teams will be facing each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How to watch the India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 clash on TV?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 clash will be available on telecast on the Star Sports Network

How to watch the India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 clash online?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 clash will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform

Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Yastika Bhatia

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani