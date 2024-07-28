Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Score: SL get two quick wickets; Shafali, Uma Chetry depart

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: The red-hot Indian team will be looking to clinch their eighth Asia Cup title, the fourth in the T20 format while Sri Lanka aim for their maiden win as the two unbeaten teams take on each other in the final in Dambulla on Sunday, July 28.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2024 15:40 IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live Updates: India and Sri Lanka, the two best teams of the Women's Asia Cup are fittingly in the final and will challenge for the title on Sunday (July 28) afternoon in Dambulla. Both teams have been unbeaten so far in the competition, but the unbeaten run for either side will end on Sunday. India have been in absolutely fantastic form with statement wins over four teams on their way to the final. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were run close by Pakistan in the semi-final but have had enough in their tank to get across the line on a couple of occasions when they were challenged. India start as favourites and look good to win their eighth title while Sri Lanka aim for their first. Follow live score and updates from the IND-W vs SL-W summit clash:

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup T20 Final 2024 Live

  • Jul 28, 2024 3:38 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs SL, Asia Cup final: India lose their first wicket, Shafali departs

    Kavisha Dilhari has struck for Sri Lanka, trapping Shafali in front of the wickets. Shafali was not happy as the ball was hit on her knee roll but had to walk back as Sri Lanka have gotten a wicket, immediately after the powerplay.

  • Jul 28, 2024 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup final Live: Smriti rides her luck, Shafali solid in powerplay

    Smriti Mandhana was dropped once, had a couple of close chances but has come out of the powerplay unscathed with Shafali Verma playing a few good shots. Those three boundaries in the final over of the powerplay helped India cross the 40-mark in the powerplay without losing a wicket.

  • Jul 28, 2024 3:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Shafali and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle and aim to give India good start

    Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle, opening the innings for India after the Women in Blue opted to bat first in the summit clash. The openers will be hoping to give India a good start.

  • Jul 28, 2024 3:07 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Who is it going to be?

  • Jul 28, 2024 3:06 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final - Pitch report

    It is a used wicket but despite that, there are runs to be had on this wicket. It played really well in the semis and still is a good wicket to bat on. There is a bit of wind with clouds overhead. And the wind played a factor, specially with big pockets straight down the ground. If India get to 160, Sri Lanka will have to bat really well to chase it down. 140-150 could be a real tight game.

  • Jul 28, 2024 3:03 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sri Lanka make one change

    Playing XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala

  • Jul 28, 2024 3:02 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India go unchanged

    Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • Jul 28, 2024 3:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India win toss, opt to bat

    Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first saying that it was a used wicket since both the semis were played on that surface and might slow down as the match progresses. Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapththu wanted to bowl first as they are coming off a successful run-chase in the semi-final.

  • Jul 28, 2024 2:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Both teams are unbeaten so far

    Both India and Sri Lanka have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. While India have breezed past Pakistan, the UAE, Nepal and Bangladesh in the semi-final, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and Pakistan in the semis on their way to the final. India definitely start as favourites given how they have won their games, Sri Lanka have been strong enough not to let a match slip. Who will it be on the big day?

  • Jul 28, 2024 2:54 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India vs Sri Lanka take on each other in Women's Asia Cup final

    India will take on Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final in Dambulla on Sunday, July 28. This will be the fifth occasion when India and Sri Lanka are taking on each other in the Women's Asia Cup final, the second time in the T20 format. India have won seven out of eight editions and three out of four in the shortest format while Sri Lanka are looking for their first title.

