IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Score: SL get two quick wickets; Shafali, Uma Chetry depart

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live Updates: India and Sri Lanka, the two best teams of the Women's Asia Cup are fittingly in the final and will challenge for the title on Sunday (July 28) afternoon in Dambulla. Both teams have been unbeaten so far in the competition, but the unbeaten run for either side will end on Sunday. India have been in absolutely fantastic form with statement wins over four teams on their way to the final. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were run close by Pakistan in the semi-final but have had enough in their tank to get across the line on a couple of occasions when they were challenged. India start as favourites and look good to win their eighth title while Sri Lanka aim for their first. Follow live score and updates from the IND-W vs SL-W summit clash:

