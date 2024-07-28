IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Score: SL get two quick wickets; Shafali, Uma Chetry depart

Kavisha Dilhari has struck for Sri Lanka, trapping Shafali in front of the wickets. Shafali was not happy as the ball was hit on her knee roll but had to walk back as Sri Lanka have gotten a wicket, immediately after the powerplay.
Smriti Mandhana was dropped once, had a couple of close chances but has come out of the powerplay unscathed with Shafali Verma playing a few good shots. Those three boundaries in the final over of the powerplay helped India cross the 40-mark in the powerplay without losing a wicket.
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle, opening the innings for India after the Women in Blue opted to bat first in the summit clash. The openers will be hoping to give India a good start.
It is a used wicket but despite that, there are runs to be had on this wicket. It played really well in the semis and still is a good wicket to bat on. There is a bit of wind with clouds overhead. And the wind played a factor, specially with big pockets straight down the ground. If India get to 160, Sri Lanka will have to bat really well to chase it down. 140-150 could be a real tight game.
Playing XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala
Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first saying that it was a used wicket since both the semis were played on that surface and might slow down as the match progresses. Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapththu wanted to bowl first as they are coming off a successful run-chase in the semi-final.
Both India and Sri Lanka have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. While India have breezed past Pakistan, the UAE, Nepal and Bangladesh in the semi-final, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and Pakistan in the semis on their way to the final. India definitely start as favourites given how they have won their games, Sri Lanka have been strong enough not to let a match slip. Who will it be on the big day?
India will take on Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final in Dambulla on Sunday, July 28. This will be the fifth occasion when India and Sri Lanka are taking on each other in the Women's Asia Cup final, the second time in the T20 format. India have won seven out of eight editions and three out of four in the shortest format while Sri Lanka are looking for their first title.
