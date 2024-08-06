IND vs SL 3rd ODI weather report: Will rain wash-out India's hopes of a series draw? Check rain prediction

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI weather report: India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, August 7. The Men in Blue are winless in the ongoing series, tying the first ODI before losing the next one. They are now eyeing to avoid a loss but will have to keep the weather in check.

India's loss in the second ODI was their first loss to Sri Lanka in the past three years. The Men in Blue last lost an ODI match to the Lankan Lions in July 2021. They were outplayed by the hosts in the second game when they failed to chase 241 despite being in a commanding position at one stage. From being 97/0, the visitors crumbled to 208 all-out.

They botched up a 231-run chase in the first ODI to play a tie against the hosts. It was their 10th tie in the ODI format.

Will rain play spoilsport in third ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

According to Accuweather, there is a 40% chance of precipitation on August 7. The chances remain 40% intact in the morning and then in the afternoon too before going up to 43% in the evening. There are chances of thunderstorms in some parts of the area throughout the day.

India look to deny Sri Lanka a milestone win

India have not lost a bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka in the last 27 years. Their last series loss to the Lankan Lions came way back in 1997. After that, the Men in Blue registered 11 bilateral series wins in the 50-over format against the Lankan side. They are now looking to deny them a milestone series win.

India's probable playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube/Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka's probable playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando