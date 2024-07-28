IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Why is vice-captain Shubman Gill not playing in second game in Pallekele?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Defending T20 champions India are locking horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. After winning the series opener a day before by 43 runs, the Men in Blue look to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the second game.

Notably, India's vice-captain Shubman Gill is not playing in the second T20I as Sanju Samson comes in place of him. India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the development at the toss and also revealed the reason behind Gill's absence from the team sheet.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Surya confirmed that Gill has picked up a neck spasm and missed out as Samson slotted back in. "We will look to bowl first. There is a bit of weather around and the wicket played better in the second innings. There are always areas to improve even when you win a game, you keep learning and you keep improving. Gill misses out as he woke up with a neck spasm, Samson comes in," Surya said at the toss.

"We are good to bat first. We have one change, Ramesh Mendis comes in for Dilshan Madhushanka. The first three batters really well and the only concern is the line of the bowlers. It is a used pitch and hopefully spin will come into play in the later part," Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said at the toss.

India and Sri Lanka's Playing XIs:

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando