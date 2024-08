Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score: India look to brush off memories of tied affair with win in Colombo

India are eyeing their 100th ODI win over Sri Lanka and would like to register the same at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as both teams meet each other in the 2nd ODI after a tied match in the series opener. Rohit Sharma is also on the cusp of completing a huge milestone as he just requires seven more runs to surpass MS Dhoni on the list of the leading run-getters in ODIs.

Match scorecard