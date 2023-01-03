IND vs SL 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya and co. pose for cameras before kicking off 2023 against Sri Lanka | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team India Players pose for pictures ahead of Sri Lanka series

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya-led India will kick off the 2023 year while playing in a three-match T20I series on January 3. The Indian Cricket team will take on their neighbours Sri Lanka for the first T20I at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. They will then play three ODIs against Dasun Shanaka's men.

However, ahead of their first outing in 2023, the Men in Blue posed for cameras in an indoor shoot. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), young Indian players can be seen posing with their blues. The video showcased the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Mavi among others.

Watch the video here:

The Indian Cricket team facing Sri Lanka in the T20I series will be a youngster-loaded side as a few senior pros will be absent. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami will return for the ODI series. Along with captaining the T20I side, Hardik Pandya has got a further boost as he will be Rohit Sharma's deputy in the ODIs, despite KL Rahul being available.

Ahead of the series, Pandya shared his New Year Resolution in a pre-match conference. "The biggest is to win the World Cup. I don't think any bigger resolution can be there. Really want to win the World Cup, so we will try to do everything possible in our capacity. To go out there and give everything. I think things are looking bright and let's hope it is," Pandya said on Monday.

Image Source : GETTYHardik Pandya led India in T20Is against New Zealand

India's squad for T20I vs Sri Lanka:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India's squad for ODIs vs Sri Lanka:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

