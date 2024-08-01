IND vs SL 1st ODI live: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI match live online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs SL ODI series in Colombo on August 1, 2024

IND vs SL: The Indian cricket team will look for a positive start to the series in their first ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. Indian teams set a new chapter with Gautam Gambhir as head coach for the first time ODIs while Sri Lanka start fresh under Charith Aslanka's captaincy.

India are looking for their 100th ODI win against Sri Lanka and are favourites to start the three-match series with a dominant win. Star cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer all return to the team to boast their batting attack.

Sri Lanka are facing fresh injury issues as the fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka were ruled out due to injuries a day before the first ODI. The uncapped pacers Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga are included in the team and are tipped to make their debuts.

Match Details:

Match - India tour of Sri Lanka 2024, 1st ODI

Location - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time - 2:30 PM IST, Friday, August 2

When and where to watch IND vs SL 1st ODI on TV and Online in India?

Indian fans can enjoy the live broadcast of the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Sony Sports Network. The opening ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4 HD and Sony Sports 5 HD channels and users can watch the game live on the SonyLiv app and website as well.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga.