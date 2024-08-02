IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led India aim to continue dominance over Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led India aim to continue dominance over Sri LankaIndia and Sri Lanka will face each other in the first ODI of the three-match series today (August 2) at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Rohit Sharma has returned to lead the side in the format for the first time since the ODI World Cup final last year and Virat Kohli has also returned to play. Sri Lanka have a new captain in Charith Asalanka who will lead the team in the ODIs too. India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series and the visitors will be aiming to continue their dominance. Follow live updates here...