IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led India aim to continue dominance over Sri Lanka

After sealing the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 3-0, India will be eyeing their 100th win against them across formats in the first ODI at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned after enjoying a month's break.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2024 13:45 IST
IND vs SL
India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the first ODI of the three-match series today (August 2) at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Rohit Sharma has returned to lead the side in the format for the first time since the ODI World Cup final last year and Virat Kohli has also returned to play. Sri Lanka have a new captain in Charith Asalanka who will lead the team in the ODIs too. India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series and the visitors will be aiming to continue their dominance. Follow live updates here...

Live match scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score Updates

  • Aug 02, 2024 1:45 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sri Lanka predicted XI

    Sri Lanka Possible XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Mahesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

  • Aug 02, 2024 1:43 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India predicted XI

    What will be India's playing XI?

    Here's our predicted XI for this match: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube/Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed/Arshdeep Singh

  • Aug 02, 2024 1:27 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka. After going down 0-3 in the T20I series, Sri Lanka will be looking to come back. However, India have a full-strength team with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also featuring in the series. The toss is at 2 PM while the match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates...

