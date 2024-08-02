IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led India aim to continue dominance over Sri Lanka

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka. After going down 0-3 in the T20I series, Sri Lanka will be looking to come back. However, India have a full-strength team with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also featuring in the series. The toss is at 2 PM while the match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates...