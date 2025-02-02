Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
IND vs SA U19 Women's T20 WC Final live score: South Africa opt to bat, India to chase

IND U19 Women vs SA U19 Women live score: Both India and South Africa have been unbeaten and dominant right through the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. However, one of the streaks will be broken today. Will India be able to defend their title or Will South Africa end their title drought?

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Feb 02, 2025 11:42 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 11:46 IST
IND vs SA
Image Source : X/ICC India vs South Africa U19 Women's T20 World Cup Final

India and South Africa are set to lock horns for the second time in seven months in the final of an ICC event across all levels. In Barbados, Rohit Sharma's men defeated Aiden Markram and his boys in a thriller to lift the Men's T20 World Cup. South Africa also lost to New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup Final after that. Now they are here, playing yet another final and this time, their young girls are targeting glory having dominated in five matches they've played in the World Cup so far.

Who will create history today in Kuala Lumpur? Will India defend their title or will South Africa end their 11-year title drought? We will bring you all the live-action. Follow India TV for the latest updates on the match.

Live updates :IND vs SA U19 Women's T20 WC Final live score

  • Feb 02, 2025 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs

    Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

    South Africa Women U19 (Playing XI): Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Diara Ramlakan, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke(c), Karabo Meso(w), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini

    India Women U19 (Playing XI): G Kamalini(w), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma

  • Feb 02, 2025 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update

    South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first in a pressure final. Runs on the board is the way to go? Will they be able to tackle the Indian spinners?

  • Feb 02, 2025 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to yet another India vs South Africa final in an ICC event. This time around, young girls from both countries are targeting glory. Both India and South Africa are unbeaten but one of the winning streaks will end today and hearts will be broken as well. Who will emerge victorious? Stay tuned for all the live and fastest updates

