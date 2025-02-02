IND vs SA U19 Women's T20 WC Final live score: South Africa opt to bat, India to chase

IND vs SA U19 Women's T20 WC Final live score: South Africa opt to bat, India to chaseIndia and South Africa are set to lock horns for the second time in seven months in the final of an ICC event across all levels. In Barbados, Rohit Sharma's men defeated Aiden Markram and his boys in a thriller to lift the Men's T20 World Cup. South Africa also lost to New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup Final after that. Now they are here, playing yet another final and this time, their young girls are targeting glory having dominated in five matches they've played in the World Cup so far.
Who will create history today in Kuala Lumpur? Will India defend their title or will South Africa end their 11-year title drought? We will bring you all the live-action. Follow India TV for the latest updates on the match.