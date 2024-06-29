Saturday, June 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Score: Sun blazing over Barbados ahead of summit clash for glory
Live now

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Score: Sun blazing over Barbados ahead of summit clash for glory

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Score: India and South Africa are set to clash for the coveted trophy as they meet in the final at Kensington Oval in rain-hit Barbados after an impressive unbeaten run in the tournament.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2024 18:01 IST
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Score

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

India and South Africa are set to clash for the biggest prize in T20 cricket in Barbados on Saturday, June 26. Indian cricket team recorded statement wins over the last two champions Australia and England on their way to the tournament final after 10 years and will be looking to end their 11-year-old wait for the ICC trophy.

On the other hand, Aiden Markram led South Africa to their first-ever ICC World Cup final after recording eight wins in eight games in the ninth edition of the tournament. Both teams equally desire the title and are set to produce their best efforts at the iconic Kensington Oval. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Score Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 29, 2024 6:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Updates: Latest weather update from Barbados

  • Jun 29, 2024 5:53 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Updates: Head-to-Head record in T20

    India narrowly lead a head-to-head record against South Africa in T20Is. India have won 14 of 26 matches against South Africa with the latter emerging winners on 11 occasions. However, India have won just once in their last five T20I encounters against the Proteas.  

    In the last meeting, India registered their biggest T20I win against South Africa in December 2023. Suryakumar Yadav recorded a brilliant century to help India post a big total of 201 and then Kuldeep Yadav picked five wickets to bowl out South Africa to 95 to record a 106-run win in Johannesburg. 

    T20I Matches IND Won SA Won No Result
    26 14 11

    1

    India comfortably lead a head-to-head record against South Africa in T20 World Cup history. India have won four of six games against the Proteas in tournament history but the latter won the latest encounter in the 2022 edition by five wickets. 

    Matches in T20WC IND Won SA Won No Result
    6 4 2

    0
  • Jun 29, 2024 5:51 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Updates: Squads

    India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

    South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.

  • Jun 29, 2024 5:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Updates: South Africa Preview

    Very few predicted a title challenge from the Proteas but Aiden Markram-led side stunned everyone with their impressive all-round performances.

    South Africa struggled for dominant performances in difficult playing conditions in the USA. They failed to go past a 120-run total in the first four matches but displayed their batting skills in the Super 8 round with three big wins to enter the semi-finals after 10 years.

    The Proteas did easy work over motivated Afghanistan in the first semi-final to storm into the final with a morale-boosting win. 

  • Jun 29, 2024 5:25 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Updates: Sun is blazing in Barbados

    It's pleasant news for all cricket fans as the sun shines brightly a few hours before the kick-off.

  • Jun 29, 2024 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Updates: India Preview

    Rohit Sharma-led Indian team reached the final of the tournament after 10 years after gaining undefeated in the first round and Super 8 stages. 

    India recorded three wins in the first three games to qualify for the Super 8 without any trouble. India's last game against Canada was washed away due to rain in Barbados but India finished at the top of Group A.

    In Super 8 Group 1, India recorded easy wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh before thrashing Australia to reach the semi-finals.

    In the semi-final against England, India completed their revenge for the 2022 semifinal loss with a thumping 68-run win and entered the final.

  • Jun 29, 2024 5:09 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Updates: No rain in Barbados at the moment

  • Jun 29, 2024 4:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Updates

  • Jun 29, 2024 4:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's T20 World Cup 2024 final clash.

    Rohit Sharma's Indian side faces off against the Aiden Markram-led South Africa team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. A potential rain threatens the summit clash but we can expect a full game with added extra time and a reserve day to decide a new T20 champion. 

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here

    Match Details

    Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Final

    Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

    Date & Time: Saturday, June 29 at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement