Friday, June 28, 2024
     
  IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Allotted extra time, reserve day, ICC rules and all you need to know

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Allotted extra time, reserve day, ICC rules and all you need to know

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final playing conditions: A threat of rain looms over the India vs South Africa final game in Bridgetown, Barbados but the ICC has allotted extra time and different rules to constitute a full game at Kensington Oval.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2024 23:38 IST
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final playing conditions
Image Source : BCCI/X Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs AFG T20 World Cup game in Barbados on June 20, 2024

India and South Africa will be looking to give their best to get their hands on the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados on Saturday, June 28. Both teams will the final with an unbeaten run but once again tricky weather conditions are predicted to play a big role at Kensington Oval.

A weather forecast predicts a 50 per cent chance of precipitation in Bridgetown on June 28. Rain is likely to slow down as the game progresses but the ICC has already announced playing conditions and rules for the final to constitute a full game for the spectators.

What is the extra allotted time and the cut-off time (play losing overs) for the final? Is there a reserve day?

The ICC had reserved an extra 250 minutes for the second semi-final between India and England and has allotted an extra 190 minutes for the final on Saturday. A game will begin at 10:30 AM Local (8:00 PM IST) so we can expect a cut-off time of 1:40 PM (11:10 IST). Teams need to play at least 10 overs to bring the DLS method into play. 

The ICC has also announced a reserve day for the final. The game will resume on Sunday only if at least 10 overs of play is not possible on Saturday. If rain interrupts during the play, then teams will resume the game on Sunday. The play will resume at 10:30 AM Local (8:00 PM IST) on a reserve day. 

What happens if rain washes out play on reserve day?

In case of a complete washout on a reserve day, both teams will be awarded as the joint-winners and will share the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. 

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final weather report

Fans have been witnessing heavy rain in Barbados a day before the final. According to an AccuWeather report, there is a 44% to 55% chance of rain during the game time on Saturday. Google weather forecast also suggests the same report but rain will fade away after 12:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST) and fans might witness a full game on Saturday itself.

