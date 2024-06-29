IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final: 5 key matchups that can decide the fate of the summit clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final: India and South Africa clash against each other in the finale of the T20 World Cup 2024 as history beckons the two cricket-loving nations. For the first time ever, these two teams will face each other in a men's ICC final.

The two teams are unbeaten throughout the tournament but have differing roads to the final. While India have been dominant in most of the games in this World Cup, the Proteas have survived scares to make their way into the final. There will be some matchups that can potentially decide the fate of this game.

The Kohli and Rohit face-off against Kagiso Rabada

The two Indian senior pros will be up against pace merchant Kagiso Rabada. Rohit has faced 76 balls from the Proteas star and has made 90 runs at 118.42 strike rate in all T20s. He has been dismissed four times by Rabada in the format.

His opening partner of this tournament Kohli has not found his feet so far but would be itching to make an impact on the big day. But he will have to be wary of the Rabada threat too. Kohli has faced 48 balls from the right-arm pacer and has made 51 runs against him, getting dismissed four times too

SKY's dominance against Rabada and Nortje

While Rabada has kept the lid on the Indian stars, Suryakumar Yadav has been explosive against Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The former World No.1 batter has scored 126 runs against Rabada in 68 balls at a strike rate of 185.29 while getting dismissed thrice in 12 innings.

He has hit Nortje for 49 runs in 33 balls at a strike rate of 148.48 while getting dismissed twice in six innings.

Jasprit Bumrah against David Miller

Jasprit Bumrah and David Miller have had a good battle as well. Bumrah has sent 37 balls to the Proteas power-hitter and has conceded 47 runs in nine innings but has got him out once. Bumrah has been the most fearsome bowler in the tournament and can well dictate the terms with the batters.

Indian spinners against Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram

Even though the pacers have taken more wickets at Kensington Oval in Barbados, the spinners - both Indian and South African - can cause trouble with the quality they bring. Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram have found it tough against left-arm finger spinners. Since 2022, both batters have been dismissed a combined seven times by this bowling type. And India have Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in this bowling type.

Keshav Maharaj against RHB

The left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj enjoys a strong record against right-handed batters. Out of his 132 T20 wickets, 93 of them have been of right-hand batters. This is a stark difference with only 39 wickets of left-handers. He has an average of 28.12, a little inferior than 25.51 to the LHB but his economy to the right-handers is 6.55, much lower than 7.89 to the LHB.