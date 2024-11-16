IND vs SA: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma lead India to record-laden win in their last T20I game in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP India posted the biggest T20I total by any team against South Africa

In a record-laden outing, the Indian cricket team registered a cakewalk 135-run win over South Africa in the 4th and final T20I of the series on the back of some spectacular performances. Led by astonishing centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, India steamrolled the hosts in the final game of the series by runs to register a 3-1 win in Johannesburg.

India posted a huge total of 283 for 1, the biggest T20I total by any team against South Africa, and then bowled out their opponent to 148 to register the biggest T20I win against the Proteas.

India have been highly dominant throughout the year. They have registered a whopping number of 24 wins in their 26 matches in the year. This was their last T20I of the year and it has ended on a high note.

Samson and Tilak led the way with the bat in the record-laden innings. Both of them scored centuries to mark the first occasion of two players hitting tons in the same innings of a T20I match.

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

More to follow...