IND vs SA: India break Australia's historic record with win over South Africa in Dharamsala T20I India made light work of South Africa in the third T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. India have shattered a huge record of Australia with their victory over the Proteas.

New Delhi:

India shattered a historic record of Australia with their win over South Africa in the third T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday, December 14.

The Men in Blue were asked to chase a paltry total of 118 in the third match after the Indian bowlers put up a brilliant performance. The batters complemented well to hunt down the target in 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

With this win, India have shattered the record for most wins by a team against South Africa in T20I cricket. They were earlier tied with Australia on 19 wins and have now gone past the 2021 T20 champions with their 20th win over the Proteas.

Most wins against South Africa in T20I cricket:

1 - India: 20 wins in 34 matches

2 - Australia: 19 wins in 28 matches

3 - West Indies: 14 wins in 26 matches

4 - Pakistan: 14 wins in 27 matches

5 - England: 13 wins in 28 matches

Abhishek sets platform for chase, India get to the line with ease

Abhishek Sharma laid the foundation for India's chase with his stroke-filled 18-ball 35. The others took time to get going as the scoring rate dipped in the middle phase, but due to the early damage done and the paltry target, India got over the line easily in the end.

More to follow...