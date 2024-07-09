IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs South Africa Women's 3rd T20I match

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN X India will take on South Women in the final match of the multi-format series as the hosts look to level the three-match T20I series

The rain washed out the second T20I between India and South Africa women's teams, however, the weather forecast looks a bit better for the third T20I in Chennai on Tuesday, July 9. South Africa achieved their first win of the tour in the T20 series opener a few days ago and will be ruing the abandoned second game as they had posted a good score of 177 runs on the board and the Proteas Women will expect something similar for the batters in the decider.

Opener Tazmin Brits has been sensational in the series with returns of 81 and 52 in the two matches and will be hoping to get another big one as India look to level the series. Indian bowlers haven't been as sharp and penetrative as they would have liked through the series but Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will have their task cut out as it is a do-or-die for them, given South Africa currently have a 1-0 lead.

India are currently sweating over a couple of fitness issues with Richa Ghosh unwell after being hit on her head in the first T20I while Dayalan Hemalatha missed the second T20I due to an ankle twist. The Indian team might go in with the same XI unless the duo or one of them is fit and match-ready.

My Dream11 team for India vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I

Tazmin Brits, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha/S Sajana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh/Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-Mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba