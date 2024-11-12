IND vs SA 3rd T20I pitch report: How will surface at SuperSport Park in Centurion play?

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
India will take on South Africa in the third T20I of the four-match series in Centurion. South Africa came back strongly in the second T20I to level the series and India, who will be playing a T20I after six years too would want to stay alive in the series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 8:00 IST
Image Source : GETTY SuperSport Park will be the host to the third T20I between South Africa and India on Wednesday, November 13

India will take on South Africa in the third and rather crucial encounter of the four-match T20 series in Centurion on Wednesday, November 13. India weren't good enough with the bat in the second T20I but Varun Chakravarthy with a fifer did put his side in a match-winning position some good counter-attacking batting from South Africa late in the order and a couple of questionable captaincy calls meant that the Proteas levelled the series 1-1.

The Gqeberha pitch had something in it for the bowlers, whether it was seam, swing or spin. The Indian team could score only 124 runs in their 20 overs and the collapses - middle-order in the opening game in Durban and top-order in the second game will be slightly a reason to worry for the visitors. However, nothing of that sort will take place in Centurion, traditionally a good wicket to bat on.

SuperSport Park, Centurion pitch report

SuperSport Park has generally been a good batting surface in white-ball cricket. With an average score of 180 and runs per over being 9.46, the batters have enjoyed themselves at the SuperSport Park and it will continue to be the same. With the weather being mostly sunny, it promises to be a high-scoring fixture.

India have played a T20I in Centurion only once, back in 2018 when Virat Kohli was the captain. Hardik Pandya is the only common name from the XI that played in the match. 188 played 189 in that game as South Africa chased down rather comfortably. With South Africa choosing to bowl in the first couple of games, expect the captain to win the toss to bowl first again with it being a belter.

India have batted first in both games so far. Even though they won in Durban riding on Sanju Samson's century, the middle-order collapse didn't help their final score. With the series on the line, India would want to chase in the third T20I.

