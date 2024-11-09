IND vs SA 2nd T20I pitch report: How will surface at St George's Park, Gqeberha play for second game?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Suryakumar Yadav and Heinrich Klaasen.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I pitch report: After thrashing South Africa in the opening T20I on the back of a special Sanju Samson hundred, India will look to double their lead in the second contest in Gqeberha.

After not being able to unleash the best of his talent and promise, Samson batted on a whole different level and became the first-ever Indian to hit centuries in back-to-back T20I innings. His knock of 107, propelled the visitors to 202. They defended the score without much of a hiccup when they wrapped the home side for 141, registering a 61-run win.

The caravan now moves to St George's Park in Gqeberha for the second game. Ahead of the second clash, here is all you need to know about the pitch details of the venue.

St George's Park, Gqeberha pitch report

The pitch at St George's Park in Gqeberha is a balanced one and it offers something for batters and the bowlers as well. There is plenty in it for the fast bowlers, who find good bounce and carry. The batters can score well if they spend time in the middle.

Batting first or second hasn't been a big concern or advantage at the venue. Out of four T20Is played here, teams batting first and second have won two each.

St George's Park, Gqeberha - The Numbers Game

T20I Matches Played - 4

Matches Won by Home Side - 3

Matches Won by Touring Side - 1

Matches Won Batting First - 2 (40.00%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 2 (40.00%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 4 (80.00%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 0

Highest Team Innings - 180/7 (India) vs South Africa

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 154/5 (South Africa) vs India

Average Score Batting First - 115

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Reeza Hendricks

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal