IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report to records, here's everything about JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

India and South Africa are all set to take on each other in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series on Sunday. The Men in Blue narrowly lost the first ODI by nine runs but would like to stage a strong comeback to level the series in Ranchi. Before all the action begins, here is everything you would want to know about the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report - IND vs SA, 2nd ODI

The Pitch at JSCA Stadium is generally a good batting surface, but it isn't an out-and-out batting paradise. Slow bowlers and spinners get a bit of help as the ball tends to grip and come onto the bat a little slower the usual.

This makes stroke play a little difficult. The key is to get set and make it count as far as the batting is concerned.

Will Toss Matter?

The Pitch tends to get a little slower as the game progresses. So, the captain winning the toss would want to bat first and set a target in the range of 280-300.

India's Performance at JSCA International Stadium Complex

India last played a game here vs Australia in 2019 and lost by 32 runs. India have played a total of 5 matches here. They have won two and lost two. One match, which was also played vs Australia in 2013 ended in no result.

Records

Virat Kohli has the highest number of runs on this ground as the former India captain has scored 384 runs in 4 innings with the highest score of 139*.

As far as the bowling is concerned, R Ashwin has picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 5 Matches won batting first: 2 Matches won bowling first: 2

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 261

Average 2nd Inns scores: 198

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 313/5 by AUS vs IND

Lowest total recorded: 155/10 by ENG vs IND

Highest score chased: 288/7 by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended: 260/7 by NZ vs IND

